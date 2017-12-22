Ana Swanson of the New York Times and Leigh Gallagher from Fortune Magazine join us to talk about this week’s economic and business news. President Donald Trump signed the GOP tax bill into law today, so we discuss all things taxes. We talk about how the reduced corporate tax rate prompted companies to raise employee wages and give bonuses. We also discuss how long it will take for the tax law to affect everyday Americans. Lawmakers passed legislation to postpone a government shutdown this week, so we try to figure out how both sides of the aisle will deal the looming challenges they will face in January.
The GOP has passed its $1.5 trillion tax package; we break it down
