US President Donald Trump speaks after signing a tax reform bill in the Oval Office of the White House December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Ana Swanson of the New York Times and Leigh Gallagher from Fortune Magazine join us to talk about this week’s economic and business news. President Donald Trump signed the GOP tax bill into law today, so we discuss all things taxes. We talk about how the reduced corporate tax rate prompted companies to raise employee wages and give bonuses. We also discuss how long it will take for the tax law to affect everyday Americans. Lawmakers passed legislation to postpone a government shutdown this week, so we try to figure out how both sides of the aisle will deal the looming challenges they will face in January.