Europe's largest commercial landlord, Unibail-Rodamco, announced plans today to buy the Westfield Corp. for almost $16 billion. Westfield is an Australian company that has 35 mostly upscale malls in prime locations across the United States and United Kingdom. But even the firms behind some of America's best-performing malls are feeling the pressure from online retailers like Amazon. So their owners are consolidating to survive.

