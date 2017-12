Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/04/economy/lawmakers-vote-through-sweeping-tax-changes-much-work-lies-ahead/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Now that the House and Senate have each passed their own version of a sweeping tax bill, everyone is going to have to work out what the proposed changes means for the rest of us. And the lawmakers have still to iron out some key differences.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.