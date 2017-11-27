Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/27/business/time-inc-purchase-completed-little-help-kochs/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Meredith Corp., the Iowa-based magazine company behind Better Homes and Gardens (and plenty of other titles), is set to complete a nearly $3 billion purchase of Time Inc. early next year. Known for its news magazine as well as Sports Illustrated and People, Time has long been a desired purchase for Meredith. Two other attempts to purchase the company have been reported, but this final one appears to have succeeded, with no small thanks to a $650 million infusion from the private investing arm of the Koch brothers (disclosure: the Charles Koch Foundation is an underwriter of this program). Sydney Ember, a media reporter for the New York Times, has been following the story.

"They have said this is a passive investment," said Ember in an interview with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. "They don't have a seat on the board, and they don't intend to influence the magazines. But if you know anything about the Kochs, they do try to sort of influence public discourse."



