Kim Stanley Robinson. - Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

It’s hard to go a week without hearing from a tech entrepreneur about the colonization of Mars, and how it might work. And when we think about the economics of exploring outer space, certain models already exist, namely, those in science fiction. One of those models comes from the Mars trilogy by Kim Stanley Robinson. He believes that we'll colonize it in a way that is similar to how Antarctica is governed — chiefly because he said there's nothing valuable there.

You can listen to the entire interview in the audio player above, as part of "The Source Code."