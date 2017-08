Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/17/business/changes-top-wells-fargo/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Scandal-besieged Wells Fargo seems to be cleaning up its act. It's replacing three of 15 board members, including the chairman. Stephen Sanger will step down at the end of the year and current Vice Chair Elizabeth Duke will take his place. Is this a real change for the bank?

