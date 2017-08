Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/09/economy/when-did-financial-crisis-begin-many-say-august-7th-2007-france/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Stop someone on the street and ask them: when would you mark the start of the financial crisis? Probably not too many people would say August 9, 2007 — ten years ago today. That’s when French bank BNP Paribas froze three of its U.S. funds, the first in a chain of events which would lead to the biggest recession since the Great Depression.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.