First, there was a scandal over millions of fake Wells Fargo accounts that broke last year. Then, accusations of changes to mortgages without notifying customers. Now, Wells Fargo faces a class-action lawsuit over selling car insurance policies to hundreds of thousands of customers who did not need it from 2012 to 2017. All this could add up to steep fines, or even mandated changes from federal regulators. And it certainly doesn’t help a bank that’s already lost customers and institutional clients over the scandals it already faced.

