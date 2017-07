Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/18/business/coursera-has-new-partner-offer-employees-courses-worldwide/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Remember MOOCs, the massive open online courses that promised to transform college as we know it? That hasn’t happened, exactly. But MOOCs are alive and growing. And today, one big provider, Coursera, has announced a new partnership with the insurance company AXA to offer free courses to their nearly 150 thousand employees around the world.

