Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is on the show this week, doing his first podcast interview with Molly. They discuss Microsoft's new education initiative, whether the company will make another phone, data privacy and science fiction. Then, Kai talks with "The Budget Guy" Stan Collender to answer your questions about the federal budget. Plus, you've got one more week to vote on the Make Me Smart book club's first selection!
15: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on 'Minecraft' and H-1B visas
Follow Molly Wood at @mollywood.