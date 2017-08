08/31/2017: Amazon's Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana are on speaking terms

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reportedly approached Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about a partnership between their two voice assistants. This could be great for consumers, but what's in it for the two tech giants? James McQuivey, an analyst with Forrester James, explains how each has what the other wants. Afterwards, we'll discuss the app Zello — a social radio app that's being used in evacuation efforts — with CEO Bill Moore.