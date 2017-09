09/28/2017: Here come the talking points

As tax week marches on, ranking Republicans in Congress and the White House are busy talking up their reform proposal. We'll do some fact-checking around who wins and who loses, then tackle all the potential changes to the corporate tax code. After that, we'll look at how one Los Angeles neighborhood group is fighting off gentrification by buying its own building. Plus: The second half our conversation with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.