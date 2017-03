Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/30/tech/spacex-makes-historic-re-usable-rocket-launch/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to launch a commercial satellite into orbit today using a recycled rocket booster. It’s the first time SpaceX will attempt to use one of its re-landed rockets. And the Falcon 9 would be the first liquid-fueled rocket sent into space using this method.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.