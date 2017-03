Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/30/business/fcc-vote-could-let-companies-own-lots-tv-stations-buy-even-more/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Federal Communications Commission cares a lot about who controls what you see on TV. Some companies that own dozens of TV stations have been blocked from merging or buying more, because the FCC limits how much of the audience any one company can control. But next month, TV conglomerates may get to buy up more stations because the FCC might change the way it counts TV viewers.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.