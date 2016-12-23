DownloadDownload

12/23/16: Coal is having a comeback, but can it last?

The thing about nuclear weapons is ... they're really expensive. On today's Weekly Wrap Molly Wood talks to Nela Richardson from Redfin and Felix Salmon of Fusion about this week's economic news. One of the biggest stories they discussed is Trump's statement about expanding the United State's "nuclear capabilities." Also: A look at the coal industry. Coal mining firms have been in a significant slump, but now there may be signs of recovery. Finally: We hear from a shop owner in Southern California about the challenges of sustaining a a family-owned Christmas shop since 1962. 

