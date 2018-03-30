DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

03/30/2018: The future of self-driving cars in Arizona

A self-driving Uber car struck and killed a pedestrian last week in Arizona. The state, which welcomed autonomous vehicle testing with the promise of little regulation, has suspended Uber’s Arizona operations. Uber had already voluntarily stopped all self-driving activities after the accident. Marketplace Tech host Jon Gordon spoke with reporter Jimmy Jenkins of public radio station KJZZ in Tempe, Arizona, to take a second look at how self-driving cars will be regulated.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Molly Wood
Wood molly

About the Show

Host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that's rewiring our lives.
Browse the Show