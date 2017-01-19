DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

01/19/2017: Live from Erie, Pennsylvania

The story of Erie, Pennsylvania — a manufacturing town that's lost hundreds of jobs and is looking for President-elect Donald Trump to bring them back — is the story of the 2016 election. Erie County went red for the first time in decades, and now its residents are anxiously waiting to see what Trump's campaign promises look like in action. To kick off our yearlong reporting project "The Big Promise," we're recording the whole show live from a brewery in Erie. We talk to small business owners, an economist, a union leader, an immigrant and one of the folks tasked with resettling refugees here.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 12 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.