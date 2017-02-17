By Kai Ryssdal
February 17, 2017 | 11:19 AM
Leigh Gallagher of Fortune and Sudeep Reddy of Politico join Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal to discuss the week's business and economic news. This week, they talk about the Federal Reserve: Chair Janet Yellen's trip to the Hill, Daniel Tarullo's resignation from the board of governors and how President Donald Trump will tackle forming a new Fed. Also, eight years ago today, then-President Barack Obama signed an $800 billion stimulus package. Why hasn't Trump followed through with any direct action for the economy yet? 

