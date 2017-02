Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/01/sustainability/corruption-fossil-fuel-sector-may-get-less-prying-eyes/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

On Capitol Hill today, it was Republican regulation rollback day. The majority party began voting in the House to undo several regulations pertaining to energy and the environment.

One on coal pollution, one on oil and gas emissions. One of the rules, the SEC disclosure, requires drilling and mining companies to disclose any payments to foreign governments, including bribes. That rule is on its way out.

