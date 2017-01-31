Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/31/education/ed-secretary-nominee-won-t-commit-gainful-employment-rules/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary. One industry that could benefit from her appointment is for-profit higher education. Some are expecting the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era regulations known as “the gainful employment rules.” The regulations target career education programs that make money from federal financial aid, but whose graduates don’t earn enough to afford their student loans.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.



To find out more about Trump's cabinet picks, click the banner below: