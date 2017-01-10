By Kai Ryssdal
January 10, 2017 | 5:55 PM
Deshaun Watson of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game 35-31 at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. &#13; &#13;  
The Clemson Tigers became national champions for the first time in 35 years when they beat Alabama 35-31 Monday night.

I always knew the Tigers would stand victorious, but turns out the university's finance folks had an inkling last night would turn out well, too.

Back in the Fall, Clemson spent $272,000 in premiums to insure bonuses for the team coaches would be due, regardless of the outcome. The victory saved them $1.2 million in losses: if Alabama won, they would have still saved around half a million.

Last year, travel costs and bonuses during the championship costed Clemson $7 million, which ultimately resulted in a loss to Alabama. 

