Hey everyone,

Just a quick update to let you know that we're working hard to get ready for the official launch of "Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly," our new podcast dedicated to, you guessed it, getting smart about business, tech, culture, and how all those things affect each other and your everyday lives.

Our first show will go live Tuesday, January 24, right after inauguration weekend.

Here are some things you can do until then:

Write us at makemesmart@marketplace.org and let us know what you want to get smarter about, and how we can help. Or tell us about your expertise, because as we're going to say a lot, none of us is as smart as all of us together.

Talk to you soon,

Kai and Molly