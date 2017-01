Commuters exit the uptown Q train at the 86th St. station on the newly opened Second Avenue subway line on Sunday in New York City. - Yana Paskova/Getty Images

New York's long-awaited, long-overdue Second Avenue subway line officially opened to the public on Sunday. The new Second Avenue line will be the first major subway expansion in New York in over 50 years.

Residents living in the Upper East Side will have shorter walks and faster commutes.

But along with the new convenience comes a potential problem — rising rents.

