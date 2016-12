Confetti display atop Times Square at Midnight during the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2016 on December 31, 2015 in New York City. - Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Tomorrow night, as we bring in 2017, no matter where we are, most of us will be doing the same thing: Counting down the ball drop on television.

You'll likely be watching one of the four big New Year's Eve specials, on ABC, NBC, CNN and Fox. All of them all fighting for the evening's big prize: eyeballs and ad dollars.

