Everybody who comes to Omer Yousafzai’s restaurant, Afghan Village, is guaranteed one thing: a cup of tea.

“Green tea is part of our culture. You go to any house, any time of the day or night,” Yousafzai said. “The first thing they will do is they will bring you green tea.”

Yousafzai opened his restaurant after working as a recruiter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. He remembers American service members loving local Afghan food.

“I said to myself, if they love the food here, I'm sure they will love it in the U.S.,” he said.

His was among the first Afghan restaurants in Houston when it opened in 2013. At the time, the Afghan community in the city was small. But that changed. Thousands of Afghan refugees and allies of the U.S. military have been resettled in Houston and surrounding areas, bringing with them new food traditions and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Many of those newcomers would walk into Afghan Village looking for community — and work. For Yousafzai, one young man comes to mind.

“He walked in. He was wearing flip-flops. He said, ‘I'm looking for a job.’ I said, ‘What are you doing right now?’ He said, ‘Nothing,” Yousafzai said.

The man started work immediately. His name is Maiwand Ahmadzai, and after working at Afghan Village for several years, he struck out on his own in 2022. He also serves complimentary green tea at his new restaurant, Tolo Kabab House.

“Warm water makes the conversation warm,” Ahmadzai said.

Ahmadzai knows what it is to welcome others. In August 2021, as the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan, Afghans were desperately trying to leave the country. Ahmadzai was working for a refugee resettlement agency.

Houston received more than 5,500 Afghans after the evacuation. Families arrived traumatized — many with small children in tow. Many people spoke limited or no English.

“I can see the stress… on their family’s faces,” he said. “They lost their home, they lost everything. They just came with the kids and just clothes.”

They needed an apartment, medicine, diapers, food, and work.

“The Afghan stores and Afghan restaurant, which we have in town, were not sufficient for that population,” he said.

So Ahmadzai decided to open a restaurant and grocery store. Now he employs around 25 people — many are Afghan refugees.

“We create a kind of opportunity of employment for this refugee and for this community,” he said.

Like Ahmadzai, many newly arrived Afghans have started out in basic, low-paying jobs.

“And they slowly, slowly try to find good places that at least they can have time for the family, time for vacation, and get a good pay, and they can buy their cars,” he said.

The growth in Afghan-owned businesses is happening across the country, according to Mustafa Babak, executive director of the Afghan-American Foundation. He’s tracked the opening of hundreds of Afghan businesses and organizations since the 2021 evacuation, including markets and restaurants.

“These restaurants are actually much more than what they seem to be,” he said. “They are an information hub. They are a guiding resettlement hub, and it's also an employment hub.”

Afghan Village owner Omer Yousafzai said he worried a lot about the incoming Afghan community members who walked through his doors, struggling after the chaotic evacuation.

“Almost everybody has a company now, and they have their own, either trucking company, insurance, security, towing. You name it, they are in it,” he said. “That's a blessing.”

A community in crisis has evolved into one that generates tax dollars, jobs, and a nice place to sit down, eat, and drink tea.