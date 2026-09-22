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Sep 22, 2026

Trump and Xi meet this week. What can we expect?

President Trump and China’s Leader Xi Jinping are meeting this week. Chad Bown, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, previews what to expect from that meeting.

World/Internationalby Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
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President Trump and China's top leader Xi Jinping are set to meet in Washington, D.C., this week to discuss trade, AI, and more. Above, Trump and Xi on May 15.
President Trump and China's top leader Xi Jinping are set to meet in Washington, D.C., this week to discuss trade, AI, and more. Above, Trump and Xi on May 15.
Brendan Smialowski - Pool/Getty Images

On Thursday, President Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping, the leaders of the world’s two largest economies, are set to discuss AI, trade, and more in Washington D.C., just four months after their last meeting in May.

Ahead of that summit, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal joined Chad Bown, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, to talk about what we might expect to come out of these discussions.

To hear their conversation, click the audio player above.

More on China, the U.S., and trade tensions

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