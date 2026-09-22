Trump and Xi meet this week. What can we expect?

On Thursday, President Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping, the leaders of the world’s two largest economies, are set to discuss AI, trade, and more in Washington D.C., just four months after their last meeting in May.

Ahead of that summit, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal joined Chad Bown, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, to talk about what we might expect to come out of these discussions.

To hear their conversation, click the audio player above.