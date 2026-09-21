Sorry brunch, but you're old news

Brunch first rose to prominence in 1890s New Orleans. And in the 100-plus years since the portmanteau was coined, the hybrid breakfast-lunch meal has become a staple of American weekend eating habits.

But lately, younger generations are drinking less and focusing on “wellness” more. GLP-1s have shrunk the appetites of many Americans. And lo, carb-and-booze-heavy menus have receeded to the background.

Gone are Sundays filled with eggs Benedict, French toast, bloody Marys and mimosas, said Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal. “It’s not really appealing,” said Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal. “We’re doing more fitness and prioritizing our health, and people are also looking for more exciting menus.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Florsheim about her reporting on brunch’s demise and the rise of plain ol’ lunch. To hear their conversation, use the play button at the top of the page.