“This Is Uncomfortable” is back Aug. 22

This Is Uncomfortable August 15, 2024 Transcript

Note: Marketplace podcasts are meant to be heard, with emphasis, tone and audio elements a transcript can’t capture. Transcripts are generated using a combination of automated software and human transcribers, and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding audio before quoting

Brittany: I wasn’t gonna put her out on the street, she’s my sister!

Hanif: I took like a nightstand, and I dragged a mattress over, and a lamp, and a box of clothes. And that was what I had.

Amanda: “No, you can’t have jeans. No, you can’t go to dance class. No, you can’t have this. No, let’s argue about the groceries.”

Nikki: I audibly went, “What the hell?” I make the lowest amount that I can make for my salary grade. How in the world did that happen?

Reema Khrais: I’m Reema Khrais, host of Marketplace’s This is Uncomfortable, and we’re back for our tenth season. I can’t believe I just said that: our tenth season! And we’ve got a lot of great stories for you all. We’ve got a story about family secrets….

Amanda: I knew there were all these boxes. I didn’t know how many or how much he was spending until we started seeing invoices.

Reema Khrais: A story about how much we’re willing to spend to feel better…

Nicole: I mean on bones alone, I was probably spending a few hundred dollars a month.

Reema Khrais: And we ask how much we’re willing to spend on our pets?

Kimberly Adams: I told myself, I was like when the costs start creeping up past 5,000 dollars, that’s when I need to just like let it go.

Reema Khrais: It’s difficult to talk about because it, it feels wrong to essentially put a price tag on your pet.

Kimberly Adams: It’s a really gross math problem.

Reema Khrais: This season, I have some of the most intimate conversations I’ve had on the show…

Reema Khrais: What was the story you told yourself about why you were stealing from your family or wherever else?

Hanif Abdurraqib: I remember just needing and wanting more things in order to feel, to kind of keep up with my friends, and I didn’t want to feel left out, you know?

Reema Khrais: We’ll share stories about financial secrets, pay negotiations and how a windfall can change your life…

Mike: 100, 150, 200, 225, 250, 300…

Reema: Stop!

Mike: I mean, it kept going up like that. And, when it got past 250, I started to go, “Okay, we may be onto something here.”

Reema Khrais: Our tenth season begins on August 22nd.

Alright I’ll catch y’all soon.