“This Is Uncomfortable” is back Aug. 22
“This Is Uncomfortable” returns for its 10th season (you read that right: 10th!) with brand-new episodes about life and how money messes with it.
In our upcoming season, we’ve got stories about advocating for fair pay and how challenging it can be to support a loved one’s bad money choices. We’ll also explore how money complicates the way we grieve, and what it’s like to receive a huge windfall from beyond the grave. We share one man’s philosophy of how to redistribute wealth to build the community he wants to live in. And we’ll take a look back at the past 10 seasons of TIU and what we’ve learned along the way. All that and more starting Aug. 22.
To get even more Uncomfortable during the season, sign up for our newsletter.
This Is Uncomfortable August 15, 2024 Transcript
Note: Marketplace podcasts are meant to be heard, with emphasis, tone and audio elements a transcript can’t capture. Transcripts are generated using a combination of automated software and human transcribers, and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding audio before quoting
———–
Brittany: I wasn’t gonna put her out on the street, she’s my sister!
Hanif: I took like a nightstand, and I dragged a mattress over, and a lamp, and a box of clothes. And that was what I had.
Amanda: “No, you can’t have jeans. No, you can’t go to dance class. No, you can’t have this. No, let’s argue about the groceries.”
Nikki: I audibly went, “What the hell?” I make the lowest amount that I can make for my salary grade. How in the world did that happen?
Reema Khrais: I’m Reema Khrais, host of Marketplace’s This is Uncomfortable, and we’re back for our tenth season. I can’t believe I just said that: our tenth season! And we’ve got a lot of great stories for you all. We’ve got a story about family secrets….
Amanda: I knew there were all these boxes. I didn’t know how many or how much he was spending until we started seeing invoices.
Reema Khrais: A story about how much we’re willing to spend to feel better…
Nicole: I mean on bones alone, I was probably spending a few hundred dollars a month.
Reema Khrais: And we ask how much we’re willing to spend on our pets?
Kimberly Adams: I told myself, I was like when the costs start creeping up past 5,000 dollars, that’s when I need to just like let it go.
Reema Khrais: It’s difficult to talk about because it, it feels wrong to essentially put a price tag on your pet.
Kimberly Adams: It’s a really gross math problem.
Reema Khrais: This season, I have some of the most intimate conversations I’ve had on the show…
Reema Khrais: What was the story you told yourself about why you were stealing from your family or wherever else?
Hanif Abdurraqib: I remember just needing and wanting more things in order to feel, to kind of keep up with my friends, and I didn’t want to feel left out, you know?
Reema Khrais: We’ll share stories about financial secrets, pay negotiations and how a windfall can change your life…
Mike: 100, 150, 200, 225, 250, 300…
Reema: Stop!
Mike: I mean, it kept going up like that. And, when it got past 250, I started to go, “Okay, we may be onto something here.”
Reema Khrais: Our tenth season begins on August 22nd.
Our tenth season begins on August 22nd.
Alright I’ll catch y’all soon.
