On Oct. 6, we’re exploring expectations vs. reality
Sep 29, 2022
Season 7

On Oct. 6, we’re exploring expectations vs. reality

"This Is Uncomfortable" returns Oct. 6.
We're taking a closer look at the disconnect between reality and our expectations. New episodes coming every Thursday!

“This Is Uncomfortable,” our podcast all about life and how money messes with it, returns for our seventh season on Oct. 6.

This season, we’re looking at some of the expectations we carry with us about how life should play out, and all the ways money can interfere with the best-laid plans and lead us to a totally different reality.

We’ll take a look at the roller coaster of married life, the secretive world of scam baiting, the competitive world of college esports, how we embrace the generosity of strangers and so much more.

Listen to the trailer above and follow “This Is Uncomfortable” wherever you get podcasts.

And to get even more Uncomfortable during the season, sign up for our newsletter. Each Friday morning we’ll bring you a note from Reema, new stories from listeners, tough money questions and recommendations from our team! Here’s the latest issue.

The team

Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer
Zoë Saunders Senior Producer
Serena Chow Producer
Marque Greene Producer
Alice Wilder Producer
Kunal Patel Intern
Hannah Harris Green Editor

