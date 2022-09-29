On Oct. 6, we’re exploring expectations vs. reality

“This Is Uncomfortable,” our podcast all about life and how money messes with it, returns for our seventh season on Oct. 6.

This season, we’re looking at some of the expectations we carry with us about how life should play out, and all the ways money can interfere with the best-laid plans and lead us to a totally different reality.

We’ll take a look at the roller coaster of married life, the secretive world of scam baiting, the competitive world of college esports, how we embrace the generosity of strangers and so much more.

Listen to the trailer above and follow “This Is Uncomfortable” wherever you get podcasts.

