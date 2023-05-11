Banks in TurmoilFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

May 11, 2023
Reema Khrais

We’re diving into the costs of keeping secrets on May 18

How do our secrets shape our financial lives? New episodes coming Thursdays.

“This Is Uncomfortable” is back for its eighth season on May 18. 

This season, we’re exploring how secrets shape our financial lives — the secrets we keep and the secrets we want to know.

We’ll look at how those secrets take a toll, from the traumas we hold on to, to the price we’ll pay to learn the truth.

Click the audio button above to listen to the trailer, and follow “This Is Uncomfortable” wherever you get podcasts.

And to get even more Uncomfortable during the season, sign up for our newsletter. Each Friday morning, we’ll bring you a note from host Reema Khrais, new stories from listeners, tough money questions and recommendations from our team. Here’s the latest issue.

The team

Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer
Zoë Saunders Senior Producer
Serena Chow Producer
Marque Greene Producer
Alice Wilder Producer
Kunal Patel Intern
Hannah Harris Green Editor

