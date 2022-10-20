Money Horrors

The spooky season is upon us, folks, and that means Money Horror Stories are back! This time around, we’ve got two stories that will make your wallet shudder.

First up, the cautionary tale of Abigail Keel. Abigail’s story starts like many horror films, with a phone call and an unknown voice on the other line, which sends her on a harrowing journey.

Our second story features Zinzile Sibanda, a young woman who was initially super excited to be her best friend’s bridesmaid. They had dreamt of this day since college, and Zinzile was involved in all of the planning, from the outfits to the bridal shower. But by the time the big day arrived, she wanted nothing to do with it.

So join us for a ride on the scary side!

