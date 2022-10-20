How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support This is Uncomfortable
ABOUT SHOW
Money Horrors
Oct 20, 2022
Season 7 | Episode 3

Money Horrors

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ryan McVay
With Halloween around the corner, it's time for money horror stories. We've got a couple that will leave you clutching your wallet in fear!

The spooky season is upon us, folks, and that means Money Horror Stories are back! This time around, we’ve got two stories that will make your wallet shudder.

First up, the cautionary tale of Abigail Keel. Abigail’s story starts like many horror films, with a phone call and an unknown voice on the other line, which sends her on a harrowing journey.

Our second story features Zinzile Sibanda, a young woman who was initially super excited to be her best friend’s bridesmaid. They had dreamt of this day since college, and Zinzile was involved in all of the planning, from the outfits to the bridal shower. But by the time the big day arrived, she wanted nothing to do with it. 

So join us for a ride on the scary side! 

If you liked this episode, share it with a friend. And to get even more Uncomfortable, subscribe to our newsletter. Each Friday, you’ll get a note from Reema Khrais and some recommendations from the Uncomfortable team. In this week’s newsletter, Reema shares her own money horror story. If you missed it, here’s the latest issue.

​​If you want to tell us what you thought about the episode or anything else, email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org or fill out the form below.

The future of this podcast starts with you.

We know that as a fan of “This Is Uncomfortable,” you’re no stranger to money and how life messes with it — and 2022 isn’t any different.

As part of a nonprofit news organization, we count on listeners like you to make sure that these and other important conversations are heard.

Support “This Is Uncomfortable” with a donation in any amount and become a Marketplace Investor today.

The team

Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer
Zoë Saunders Senior Producer
Serena Chow Producer
Marque Greene Producer
Alice Wilder Producer
Kunal Patel Intern
Hannah Harris Green Editor

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PDT
38:54
7:56 AM PDT
8:12
7:41 AM PDT
1:50
2:35 AM PDT
5:19
Oct 19, 2022
18:05
Oct 19, 2022
27:36
Oct 19, 2022
34:18
What the stock market is signaling about the future of the economy
What the stock market is signaling about the future of the economy
Tesla's move to sell cars on tribal lands highlights sovereignty
Tesla's move to sell cars on tribal lands highlights sovereignty
Some tax relief from the IRS, courtesy of inflation
Marketplace Morning Report
Some tax relief from the IRS, courtesy of inflation
Can your workplace store your fingerprint or facial scan data?
Marketplace Tech
Can your workplace store your fingerprint or facial scan data?

Thanks to our sponsors