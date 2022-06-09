Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support This is Uncomfortable
ABOUT SHOW
Bad romance (rerun)
Jun 9, 2022
Season 6 | Episode 7

Bad romance (rerun)

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
When Mira Celper's mom started dating the mysterious David, Mira couldn’t shake the feeling that something about him was off.

This episode originally aired in May 2021.

Mira Celper’s mom rebounded quickly. Less than a month after leaving her stepdad, Celper’s mom was back to dating, this time on dating apps.

“It was just shocking. I thought to myself, like, it’s just so early,” Celper said. “But it was not something that I said to her.”

As a busy college student, Celper watched as her mom fell for a successful civil engineer she met on a dating app. But when he went to Turkey for a work project and became stranded there, Celper started to second-guess the whole relationship. Every week he had new excuse for why he couldn’t come home — and with each excuse, her mom seemed more deeply in love. 

Celper couldn’t shake the feeling that something was off about the whole relationship.

But to her mom, Leigh Hendry, everything felt totally right. She had met her dream man, and she was willing to do anything to help him.

When a mother and daughter see the same relationship with wildly different eyes, it gets messy. This week, love comes at a cost.

If you liked this episode, share it with a friend. And to get even more Uncomfortable, subscribe to our newsletter. Each Friday you’ll get a note from Reema and some recs from the Uncomfortable team. If you missed it, here’s the latest issue.

If you want to tell us what you thought about the episode, or anything else, email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org or fill out the form below.









The future of this podcast starts with you.

We know that as a fan of “This Is Uncomfortable,” you’re no stranger to money and how life messes with it — and 2022 isn’t any different.

As part of a nonprofit news organization, we count on listeners like you to make sure that these and other important conversations are heard.

Support “This Is Uncomfortable” with a donation in any amount and become a Marketplace Investor today.

The team

Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer
Zoë Saunders Senior Producer
Phoebe Unterman Producer
Marielle Segarra Producer
Camila Kerwin Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PDT
37:05
7:37 AM PDT
9:52
7:37 AM PDT
1:50
2:23 AM PDT
7:22
Jun 8, 2022
16:44
Jun 8, 2022
27:57
May 19, 2022
1:02
GAO report highlights vulnerabilities in the unemployment insurance claims system
GAO report highlights vulnerabilities in the unemployment insurance claims system
Why Musk may have to pay $1 billion if he abandons Twitter acquisition
Why Musk may have to pay $1 billion if he abandons Twitter acquisition
Gas prices can differ wildly around the globe. Why is that?
Gas prices can differ wildly around the globe. Why is that?
For kids who lost parents to COVID, the financial consequences compound the emotional toll
COVID-19
For kids who lost parents to COVID, the financial consequences compound the emotional toll

Thanks to our sponsors