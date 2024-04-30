Why does it feel so good to spend money?
Ryan feels a little down about not winning a podcasting award. When they get Malin’s question about why it feels so good to spend money, Bridget suggests they go on a shopping spree to cheer him up! And it works — thanks to some brain chemicals and Ryan’s Emotions Elf. But when the shopping trip gets a bit out of hand, those happy emotions turn into regret and fear, and the duo need to get help from experts to understand what shopping does to our brains and how to have a healthier relationship with spending.
Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids
Keep the conversation going at home!
Money Talks
After you and your kid listen to the episode, here are some questions you can ask her or him to see how much they learned about spending money:
- Have you ever spent too much money while shopping and felt buyer’s remorse, like Ryan? How did you deal with those feelings of regret? (Parents, if you’ve ever had a money failure, this is a good time to talk about what you learned from that experience.)
- What’s an example of something you value? How do you think you can choose to spend, or not spend, in line with that value?
- What’s something you’re really grateful for? Spend some time talking about what that is and why thinking about it makes you happy.
- What’s one way to be more mindful of your spending habits?
- *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: What’s the best thing you ever bought or paid money for?
Tip Jar
For listeners who want to keep learning about saving and spending money, we’ve got ideas!
- If your young listener gets caught up in the dopamine thrill of spending money, consider helping them keep track of their spending for a period of time. Then go over the list together and talk about which purchases still seem like a good idea, and which ones they’ve come to regret.
- Talking about money failures can be awkward. Check out this episode from “Million Bazillion” to learn why that is and ways to overcome the uncomfortable feelings that sometimes come with talking about money. There are even conversation starters for kids and parents!
Gimme 5
Thanks for listening to this episode! If it inspired any money conversations with your family, we’d like to hear more! Send us a note about how it went using this online form.
