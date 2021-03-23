Hey, Million Bazillionaires! Jed and Bridget are hard at work on season two of our show. But to get it over the finish line, we need a favor (or two)!

Kids: Do you have a question about money or the economy? A disagreement with an adult in your life over money, a problem or just something weird that’s been bugging you? We want to hear about it for our next season! Reach out using the form on our website.

Grown-ups, this is where you come in. We’re really close to making season two a reality, but along with more questions, we need you to help fill the funding gap. Right now, we have a dollar-for-dollar donor match. Your gift goes twice as far when you donate today! We have a $50,000 funding goal — please chip in what you can at marketplace.org/givemillion!

Thanks so much for your help. We hope to see you very soon!