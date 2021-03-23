Jed and Bridget need your help!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Hey, Million Bazillionaires! Jed and Bridget are hard at work on season two of our show. But to get it over the finish line, we need a favor (or two)!
Kids: Do you have a question about money or the economy? A disagreement with an adult in your life over money, a problem or just something weird that’s been bugging you? We want to hear about it for our next season! Reach out using the form on our website.
Grown-ups, this is where you come in. We’re really close to making season two a reality, but along with more questions, we need you to help fill the funding gap. Right now, we have a dollar-for-dollar donor match. Your gift goes twice as far when you donate today! We have a $50,000 funding goal — please chip in what you can at marketplace.org/givemillion!
Thanks so much for your help. We hope to see you very soon!
The future of this podcast starts with you.
It’s official: kids love “Million Bazillion!” From fun, creative lessons about trade to silly skits about the foundation of our economy, Jed Kim and the “Million Bazillion” team are committed to making kids and their families smarter about all things money.
We know you wish you had this podcast when you were a kid—and now you can make it possible for a child in your life.
Support “Million Bazillion” in any amount to make financial literacy accessible for the next generation.
The team
Investor challenge!
Help raise $50k to jumpstart season two of “Million Bazillion”
Thanks to our sponsors
-
This show is made possible in part by The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supporting Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.
-
Kids learn by doing. Now, kids can do money with Greenlight — the debit card for kids that parents manage by app. Greenlight saves parents time and brings them peace of mind with instant money transfers, flexible spend controls and more while kids learn smart spending habits and the power of saving.