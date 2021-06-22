How is money made? Let’s head to the U.S. Mint!
We’re back for our second season! Thanks for joining us, and thanks for sending in so many great questions about money. We’re kicking off this season with something a whole bunch of you wanted to know more about: how money is made. To find out, Jed called his old economics teacher, Ms. Grizzle, who took us on a field trip to one of the factories that stamp out quarters, nickels, dimes and pennies. Thankfully, we made it out unscathed. (That’s a long story.) Plus, we talked to an expert about all the ways money moves through our economy. You may never look at a quarter the same way again!
And now … tips for grown-ups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids
Money Talks
Take a minute to recap the episode and review the key points. Here are some questions to get the kids going:
- What kind of vehicle does Ms. Grizzle drive?
- Where did Ms. Grizzle take Jed and Bridget on their field trip?
- How hot can it get when they’re melting metal to make coins?
- What word do we use when we’re talking about money changing hands? (Hint: It’s the same word that’s used to describe how your blood moves through your body.)
- Why is it important for money to keep moving?
Tip Jar
Our visit to the United States Mint gave us a bee’s-eye view into the process of making coins. But there’s lots more to learn about when it comes to how money’s made. Here are a few excellent resources:
- The United States Mint — H.I.P. Pocket Change Kids Site has games, videos, activities and even a coloring book. (It also offers a virtual tour through a smartphone app.)
- The Bureau of Engraving and Printing, where paper bills are made, walks you through the design, printing and inspection process for money in paper form.
We also explored how coins and bills circulate through the economy. There’s a cool project called “Where’s George?” that tracks actual $1 bills. You can learn more about it here.
Finally, here’s a real-life example of what happens when the circulation of money slows down.
Money Talks Answers
- An enchanted armored truck.
- The United States Mint in Philadelphia, where a whole lot of our coins are made.
- Up to 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Circulation.
- Answers will vary, but may include: It’s important for keeping the economy healthy. People and businesses need to have it so they can use it. Money needs to be able to move freely to places where it’s needed.
