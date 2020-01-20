Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

Microsoft taking a $1 billion shot at climate change

Jan 20, 2020
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

A royal future?

Jan 20, 2020
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Microsoft taking a $1 billion shot at climate change
Jan 20, 2020

Microsoft taking a $1 billion shot at climate change

Microsoft plans to spend $1 billion to eliminate carbon from the atmosphere. Plus: Davos, the IMF's 2020 forecast, Ireland's housing crisis and perceptions of female CEOs.

Music from the episode

The Oil Slick Frightened Rabbit
Social Insecurity Oddissee
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Mad Solange
Don't Sweat the Technique Eric B. & Rakim

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
