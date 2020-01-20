Jan 20, 2020
Microsoft taking a $1 billion shot at climate change
Microsoft plans to spend $1 billion to eliminate carbon from the atmosphere. Plus: Davos, the IMF's 2020 forecast, Ireland's housing crisis and perceptions of female CEOs.
Music from the episode
The Oil Slick Frightened Rabbit
Social Insecurity Oddissee
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Mad Solange
Don't Sweat the Technique Eric B. & Rakim
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer