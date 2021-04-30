The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Back to Business: The future of America's small businesses
It could take quite a while for the labor market to recover from COVID
Apr 30, 2021

The economy is recovering in a big way, but jobs in the U.S. are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. Plus, how New York businesses are getting ready to reopen, and the U.S. is trying to reclaim its rare-earth mantle.

Music from the episode

Old Graffiti Bibio
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Opendoors Jitwam
Montara HNNY
Chosen Blood Orange
Ride or Die The Knocks, Foster the People
Back to You Selena Gomez

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
