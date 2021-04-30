Apr 30, 2021
It could take quite a while for the labor market to recover from COVID
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The economy is recovering in a big way, but jobs in the U.S. are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels. Plus, how New York businesses are getting ready to reopen, and the U.S. is trying to reclaim its rare-earth mantle.
Music from the episode
Old Graffiti Bibio
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Opendoors Jitwam
Montara HNNY
Chosen Blood Orange
Ride or Die The Knocks, Foster the People
Back to You Selena Gomez
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer