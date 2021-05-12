May 12, 2021
Consumer prices jumped higher than expected
Travel-related prices are on fire. Also on the show: Retirements increased during the pandemic, and we take a trip to the mall with a fashion business expert.
Music from the episode
Cigarette Jang Beom June
Scenic Drive Poolside
How I Feel Wax Tailor
Orchids Monster Rally
Hard To Say Goodbye Washed Out
Turnmills Maribou State
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
