Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Consumer prices jumped higher than expected
May 12, 2021

Consumer prices jumped higher than expected

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Travel-related prices are on fire. Also on the show: Retirements increased during the pandemic, and we take a trip to the mall with a fashion business expert.

Music from the episode

Cigarette Jang Beom June
Scenic Drive Poolside
Music Save Me (One More Time) Mocky
How I Feel Wax Tailor
Orchids Monster Rally
Hard To Say Goodbye Washed Out
Turnmills Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
The pros and cons of leaving bank auto pay on autopilot
The pros and cons of leaving bank auto pay on autopilot
Raising prices helped this greens farmer stay afloat
My Economy
Raising prices helped this greens farmer stay afloat

Tote-ally awesome! 
Give today and get our limited edition tote.

GIVE NOW
Which rose first: the price of chicken or corn?
Which rose first: the price of chicken or corn?