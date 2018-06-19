The view from the border

The tariff threats flying back and forth between Washington and Beijing have had a certain symmetry. We tax $34 billion worth of Chinese imports, and they follow. We add $16 billion in other Chinese stuff, same. But last night, when the Trump administration said it's exploring tariffs on a whopping $200 billion in goods, Beijing said fine, they're gonna hit back in "quantitative and qualitative ways." We'll start today's show trying to unpack what that means. Then, speaking of China: When Americans and Europeans were buying less, dozens of factories closed in China. Millions lost jobs ... but an unexpected industry flourished. We'll look at it as part of our series "Divided Decade." Plus: We'll talk with our reporter at the southwest border about what he's seeing at businesses and courtrooms there. (06/19/2018)