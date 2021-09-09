Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A hot labor market won’t close the gaps in this economy
Sep 9, 2021

A hot labor market won’t close the gaps in this economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: Airline earnings, Biden's vaccine mandates and a legacy of 9/11 at work you probably don't even notice.

Music from the episode

Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Reflektor Arcade Fire
Passionfruit Drake
Natural Cause Emancipator
Watch it Grow The Everywheres

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:44 PM PDT
25:32
7:25 AM PDT
8:29
2:08 PM PDT
1:49
2:30 AM PDT
8:55
Sep 8, 2021
16:08
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
COVID & Unemployment
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide
COVID & Unemployment
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide