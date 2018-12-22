DownloadDownload

It's beginning to look a lot like shutdown

December 21, 2018

As Congress anticipates a federal shutdown, some federal workers could face the holidays without a paycheck. We hear from employees and contractors about their concerns going into the holidays. Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time this year, increasing rates from 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has plans to hike interest rates two more times in 2019 if the economy stays strong, but some want to pause rate increases. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari joined us to discuss why he thinks the Fed should be patient with raising rates and the risks associated with those rate hikes. Then, a dispatch from tax hell. With filing season on the horizon, accountants are scrambling to understand the new tax law. 

