A little oil, a little Brexit and some puppets

November 16, 2018

This week had a bit of it all — tumultuous Brexit negotiations, a swing in oil prices and conversations about shifts in currency — so we break it down in the Weekly Wrap. We also talk about Apple’s new partnership with A24 (of "Moonlight" and "Lady Bird" fame) alongside the news of mortgage lenders like Wells Fargo laying off employees. Then, in our latest segment of How We Changed, we talk to a woman with a master's degree in puppet arts from the University of Connecticut. Lastly, how empty storefronts are helping form the new “retail desert.”