10/26/2017: So it's an emergency. Now what?

President Donald Trump announced a 90-day public health emergency to deal with the opioid crisis, but didn’t allot any new funds, so many are wondering if this will even scratch the surface of the problem. Deregulation is a hot topic among Republicans right now, and FCC head Ajit Pai is planning to dismantle rules limiting ownership of multiple media companies in one market. Plus, Kai catches up with the production supervisor for “Hamilton” to talk about what it’s been like taking the show on the road.