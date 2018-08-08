DownloadDownload

FREE CREDIT REPORT!!! CLICK HERE!!!

Remember when we had to pay for credit scores? It wasn’t all that long ago. Now it seems everybody wants us to check our scores all the time, for free. Why? But first: It's been 160 days since President Donald Trump announced his steel and aluminum tariffs, kicking off the trade war. As White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow told us last week, the effect on real gross domestic product has been minimal. That's true, but it doesn't mean people aren't feeling the effects — and the longer the trade war goes on, the more pain people are gonna feel. We'll look at the micro and the macro today. Plus: Elon Musk's tweet yesterday about taking Tesla private was a big deal, but until he shows us the money, it's only theoretical. We'll talk about the implications (and the legality) of the announcement. 

