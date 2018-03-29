03/29/2018: Data, data everywhere and no one stopped to think

... about who controls it or where it all goes. OK, that's not great poetry, but it is a pretty good business model. Even Facebook couldn't get enough. The embattled company was getting consumer data from outside brokers until this week, when it announced it won't let advertisers use them. We'll kick off today's show by explaining the world of data brokers, along with the latest news from the latest White House Infrastructure Week. Plus: It's opening day for Major League Baseball, so we're looking at fines in sports. Sometimes they're peanuts, sometimes not so much. Who decides?