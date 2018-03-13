DownloadDownload

03/13/2018: What "America First" looks like

The Trump Administration is reportedly looking to impose tariffs on Chinese goods, adding up to $60 billion in tariffs that would target tech products and telecom companies. That follows the White House's surprise move to block Singapore-based Broadcom's bid to buy Qualcomm because of possible national security implications. Semiconductor deals often get extra scrutiny since the tech is so important, but this case is different. That's where we're starting today. Then we'll look at the job ahead of Trump's new secretary of state, Mike Pompeo. Plus, an excerpt from this week's Make Me Smart, which returns with new episodes today.

