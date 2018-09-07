Coal plant operating costs have long been kept in the dark

(U.S. Edition) The White House is considering another round of tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, and four major American tech companies are pleading for exemptions to those tariffs. Also, streaming services like Amazon and Netflix in the European Union will eventually have to dedicate 30 percent of their on-demand content to local shows. That rules starts in December. Then. we look at the duel between environmental groups and a coal plant in the Pacific Northwest, and how their feud illuminates the economics of coal versus natural gas. Today’s show is sponsored by All Turtles Podcast (allturtles.com), Avast (avast.com), GAIN Capital Group (gaincapital.com) and Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace). (09/07/2018)