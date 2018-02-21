02/21/2018: "Substantial underlying economic momentum"

That's the word(s) of the day according to the Federal Reserve, which released the minutes from its last meeting this afternoon. Along with that momentum, the Fed said the initial bump the economy's gonna get from the tax cuts might be bigger than originally expected. The White House released its own economic report too, and we'll start off the show by explaining it all. Then, the latest on Twitter and Facebook's fight against bots. Plus: We're back in Erie for our series The Big Promise.