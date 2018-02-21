DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

02/21/2018: "Substantial underlying economic momentum"

That's the word(s) of the day according to the Federal Reserve, which released the minutes from its last meeting this afternoon. Along with that momentum, the Fed said the initial bump the economy's gonna get from the tax cuts might be bigger than originally expected. The White House released its own economic report too, and we'll start off the show by explaining it all. Then, the latest on Twitter and Facebook's fight against bots. Plus: We're back in Erie for our series The Big Promise.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Swoon
The Daydreamer
Listen and Buy Now
Waiting On the Day
Boys School
Listen and Buy Now
Music
Cornelius
Listen and Buy Now
Good Will Come to You
Fruit Bats
Listen and Buy Now
Pink + White
Frank Ocean
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.