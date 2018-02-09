02/08/2018: It's a correction, folks

Another down, volatile day on Wall Street. The Dow closed down more than 1,000 points, and major indices are down about 10 percent from a couple weeks ago, putting U.S. markets square in correction territory. That's where we'll start today's show. Then we visit a small city in Arkansas trying to regulate the smell it says is coming from a local meat-rendering plant, and finding out there's not much it can do. Plus: Millennials aren't killing business cards, just making them weirder.