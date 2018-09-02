02/09/2018: Europe a sea of calm amid frenzied global market action

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Another turbulent session in global markets after the broad indexes on Wall Street entered correction territory. Why are European markets bucking the trend? Then, this year’s Olympic games are estimated to have cost up to $13 billion, but how does that compare to the price of other global sporting events – and is it worth the outlay for host cities? Afterwards, we’ll take you to Penang, Malaysia, where chefs who made the city’s street food famous are retiring. But because the work has become unattractive to their children, what will happen to the well-known hawker stalls?